I got a chance to play with the Roland VersaStudio BT-12, which is a compact DTG printer. If you’ve never heard of DTG(Direct To Garment) before, is when you print directly onto fabric, as opposed to something like screenprinting or iron-on transfers.
Typically DTG printers are quite large and cumbersome, not to mention expensive. The BT-12 however is about the size of a compact laser printer, and costs a relatively cheap $3,500.
I enjoyed playing with it a bit, but if you want the full review, you’ll need to wait for an upcoming issue of Make: Magazine!