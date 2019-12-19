With the final installment of the Star Wars saga premiering in the immediate future, it is time to whip up a last minute craft project to help show your enthusiasm at the show. You know there’s not much more you want in life than to have your own loyal companion like Chewbacca, and now you can!

This fun and incredibly quick project comes from a fun book by Amanda Formaro called Star Wars Mania, that is full of crafts from the series. This one in particular is quick and easy, consisting mainly of a little faux fur, a paint stick, some googly eyes, and a bit of felt.

You can find the full tutorial with extensive pictures and details on her site. Toss one together, perch it in your pocket and enjoy the conclusion of the epic adventure together!