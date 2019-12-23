Want to see something super cool?

Go grab your copy of Make: Vol. 68 (or get one here) and download the Digi-Key AR Guide to Boards app on your phone or tablet, then put them together to watch real magic happen.

The Guide to Boards insert is one of the many great projects we’ve done over the last few years with the awesome crew at Digi-Key. It offers a huge range of data points for over 70 of the latest and greatest microcontrollers and single board computers, letting you drill down to find the best brain for your specific project.

Adding augmented reality extras to it lets our readers dive deeper into the standout boards, and get broader details on the engineering that goes into creating one from scratch. Plus it’s just so much fun.

Did you miss the Guide when it came out this year? Look for the Digi-Key booth at an upcoming event, or poke around online to find one to order. Then go and get yourself a subscription to Make: to be sure to never miss an issue in the future.

And while it doesn’t have the AR aspects embedded, you can also find a lot of great information in our Online Boards Guide, which is regularly updated with new releases. We’ve got you covered!