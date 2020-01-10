Sometimes you have a vision for a project, and the material is planted so firmly in your mind that you’ll go through extensive effort just to obtain it. Dina Amin had an idea that would require a multitude of doll eyes. Instead of finding an online supplier and buying a whole bag of brand new ones, Dina scoured markets and resale shops all around Cairo for doll heads. It took 179 of the severed toys and tons of effort but in the end, Dina’s vision came to life.

She documented the whole build on her website, where she points out that she’d love to do a larger electronic version of this concept if there are any sponsors or patrons interested in the concept!