You know you’ve done it. You’re walking through the store and you see those pillows covered in sequins that change color depending on which way you lay them. You swipe your fingers across the surface, for a letter, or maybe a simple drawing. Then comes the satisfying part, you swipe your had across the surface erasing it all to start over.

Sequino takes that experience and transforms it into a clock with some clever construction. Head over to Hackster to see the full build and part list provided by user “Ekeggrat”.

The entire sequin concept is quite clever, but also take a moment to check out the clever way that they are actuating that stylus.