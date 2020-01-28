Name:

Dominic Bender

Where are you located?

Germany, Bavaria

What is your day job?

Mechanical Engineer

Youtube | Twitter | Instagram | Personal Website | Walking Papercut | Jabbado’s Kitchen

What kinds of stuff do you make?

I mostly make physical things from wood, metal and plastic. I also do 3D printing, papercraft and writing for the TTRPG realm. And every now and then I create fantasy recipes. These days most projects are inspired by pop culture and my own narrative based on a group of cultists who commissioned me to make the planets align. It’s a long and ongoign story.

How did you get started making stuff?

Making my own Star Wars dioramas in my room, initially with cardboard and toothpicks.

What is something that you’ve made that you’re really proud of?

My Death of Rats Halloween decoration. My wife has allowed me to put it on the front porch several years in a row, which is saying something. Also, every project I ever finished.

What is next on your project list?

A tea light holder (it has been a while) and an invigorating project.

what is something you’d like to work with but you haven’t yet?

Getting into the habit of actually finishing the projects I start one way or another (getting it done or abandoning it, no more limbo). But I also want to do more blacksmithing and get my MPCNC to work.

Any advice for people reading this?

Things don’t always need to make sense! Be Inspired by what inspired you, not by what you think others might like.