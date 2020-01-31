Limor, the brains behind Adafruit, has been inspired to explore the Micro:bit form factor and the result is this versatile board called the Clue.

This is designed to be a logical next step after you’ve explored the basics on your Micro: Bit. Packed with sensors and a full color TFT display, this seems like it will likely be an entire project-on-a-board for many people. Just check out the feature list on this thing:

Nordic nRF52840 Bluetooth LE processor – 1 MB of Flash, 256KB RAM, 64 MHz Cortex M4 processor

1.3″ 240×240 Color IPS TFT display for high resolution text and graphics

Power it from any 3-6V battery source (internal regulator and protection diodes)

Two A / B user buttons and one reset button

Tons of sensors!ST Micro series 9-DoF motion – LSM6DS33 Accel/Gyro + LIS3MDL magnetometer

APDS9960 Proximity, Light, Color, and Gesture Sensor

PDM Microphone sound sensor

SHT Humidity

BMP280 temperature and barometric pressure/altitude

RGB NeoPixel indicator LED

2 MB internal flash storage for datalogging, images, fonts or CircuitPython code

Buzzer/speaker for playing tones and beeps

Two bright white LEDs in front for illumination / color sensing.

Qwiic / STEMMA QT connector for adding more sensors, motor controllers, or displays over I2C. You can plug in GROVE I2C sensors by using an adapter cable.

Programmable with Arduino IDE or CircuitPython

The are sure to point out that Make:Code and scratch aren’t working with this chipset currently, so keep that in mind as you move up from the Micro:Bit, you may want to take this opportunity to explore Circuitpython!