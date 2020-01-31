Limor, the brains behind Adafruit, has been inspired to explore the Micro:bit form factor and the result is this versatile board called the Clue.
This is designed to be a logical next step after you’ve explored the basics on your Micro: Bit. Packed with sensors and a full color TFT display, this seems like it will likely be an entire project-on-a-board for many people. Just check out the feature list on this thing:
- Nordic nRF52840 Bluetooth LE processor – 1 MB of Flash, 256KB RAM, 64 MHz Cortex M4 processor
- 1.3″ 240×240 Color IPS TFT display for high resolution text and graphics
- Power it from any 3-6V battery source (internal regulator and protection diodes)
- Two A / B user buttons and one reset button
- Tons of sensors!ST Micro series 9-DoF motion – LSM6DS33 Accel/Gyro + LIS3MDL magnetometer
- APDS9960 Proximity, Light, Color, and Gesture Sensor
- PDM Microphone sound sensor
- SHT Humidity
- BMP280 temperature and barometric pressure/altitude
- RGB NeoPixel indicator LED
- 2 MB internal flash storage for datalogging, images, fonts or CircuitPython code
- Buzzer/speaker for playing tones and beeps
- Two bright white LEDs in front for illumination / color sensing.
- Qwiic / STEMMA QT connector for adding more sensors, motor controllers, or displays over I2C. You can plug in GROVE I2C sensors by using an adapter cable.
- Programmable with Arduino IDE or CircuitPython
The are sure to point out that Make:Code and scratch aren’t working with this chipset currently, so keep that in mind as you move up from the Micro:Bit, you may want to take this opportunity to explore Circuitpython!