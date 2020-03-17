In the face of this pandemic, we’re seeing makers behaving in the most uplifting manner. They’re rising up, banding together and sharing information in hopes to lessen the effects of the Covid-19 virus. It is truly inspiring to see how many people want to help, and have offered not only their time but also their skills and equipment to design and manufacture what needs to be done.

We’ve started collecting resources to share, and will be keeping this post updated as we discover more. Feel free to reach out to us at [email protected] with suggestions.

Note: People are scared, and want to take action, but keep in mind that not everything floating around the internet is true and tested, even if it is well intentioned. Please view any DIY claims with skepticism and validate things with another source.

Open Source COVID19 Medical Supplies summary document.

This contains a breakdown of the disease, legal ramifications of helping, processes for manufacturing, and diy resources. Contains very important FAQ about diy ventilators and other 3d printed goods. Please read.

Find it here.

General Information:

Dr. Siouxsie Wiles‘ Pandemic preparedness plan document

General information on how this is spreading and what you can do to be safe.

A basic and important fact. Washing your hands will help. Here’s Alton Brown explaining why.

Maker Groups working on solutions and sharing resources

diy links