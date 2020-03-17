In the face of this pandemic, we’re seeing makers behaving in the most uplifting manner. They’re rising up, banding together and sharing information in hopes to lessen the effects of the Covid-19 virus. It is truly inspiring to see how many people want to help, and have offered not only their time but also their skills and equipment to design and manufacture what needs to be done.
We’ve started collecting resources to share, and will be keeping this post updated as we discover more. Feel free to reach out to us at [email protected] with suggestions.
Note: People are scared, and want to take action, but keep in mind that not everything floating around the internet is true and tested, even if it is well intentioned. Please view any DIY claims with skepticism and validate things with another source.
Open Source COVID19 Medical Supplies summary document.
This contains a breakdown of the disease, legal ramifications of helping, processes for manufacturing, and diy resources. Contains very important FAQ about diy ventilators and other 3d printed goods. Please read.
General Information:
- Coronavirus Resource Center
- How to protect yourself (infographics) https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-facts-infographic
- Interactive Map: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
- https://www.health.harvard.edu/diseases-and-conditions/coronavirus-resource-center
Dr. Siouxsie Wiles‘ Pandemic preparedness plan document
General information on how this is spreading and what you can do to be safe.
A basic and important fact. Washing your hands will help. Here’s Alton Brown explaining why.
Maker Groups working on solutions and sharing resources
- Open Source Covid-19 Medical Supplies
coming up with open source equipment and supplies, including ventilators and valves.
- Project Open Air
developing open source equipment
- Panvent
developing an open source ventilator
- OxyGen
ventilator project
- Folding at home
harnessing spare processing power of home computers to find solutions
- Helpful Engineering
A slack group of engineers working toward solutions
- Coronavirus techhandbook
facebook group for collaboration between public and private groups
-
tech4covid19.org
Portuguese group focusing on covid-19 solutions
diy links
- DIY Hand Sanitizer: https://www.who.int/gpsc/5may/Guide_to_Local_Production.pdfThe World Health Organization has published a 9-page PDF instruction sheet with guidelines for local production of hand sanitizer, with both ethanol (96%) and isopropyl alcohol (99.8%) formulations in 10-liter quantities.
- List of cleaners that can kill Coronavirus (pdf)