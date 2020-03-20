We are so excited to announce that MakerCamp 2020 is live! You can now go to makercamp.com and find a variety of resources to learn, get inspired, and hone your skills. Everyone can join, no matter where they live, because Maker Camp is online, and it’s free!

Since it started in 2012, over a million campers have connected through Maker Camp and shared their experiences with other campers in the Maker Camp community. As you build and make, share pictures on social media with the hashtag #makeathome and it will appear on our site!

The projects you’ll find at Maker Camp have been researched, tested, built, and thoroughly documented so that we are absolutely sure you can replicate them at home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year we’ve tried to focus mainly on projects that you can do with what you might have on-hand, already in your home. You may not have all you need for every project already, but we’re sure there’s something there for you!

Of course, we do still have our massive library of projects, fully documented from Make: Magazine available for free online, but MakerCamp focuses more on kids, learning, and simplicity.