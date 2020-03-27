Moonshots take precious time. How can makers fight Covid-19 right now?

Here’s a list of projects anyone can make at home or at a makerspace (if it’s open) to help loved ones and health workers who need protective gear during the coronavirus crisis.

But before you print, cut, build, or sew these, take a minute to find out what’s needed in your local area. First read OSCMS’ Guide to Effective Local Response and check with Get Us PPE. For sewing masks, check with Relief Crafters of America and this list of Hospitals Requesting Homemade Masks. To learn more about any of these projects, spend time reading the FAQ at OSCMS (that’s the Open Source COVID19 Medical Supplies group).

This list is a live document, so check back often — we’re adding new projects as they become available, emphasizing those that emerge as advantageous, and deleting those that become obsolete or superseded.

HAND SANITIZER

WHO-recommended hand rub — glycerol, hydrogen peroxide, and lots of ethanol or isopropyl alcohol.

-Download the PDF

Home-sized batch of WHO formula — nice tutorial on YouTube:



FDA Guidance for US Makers — It’s officially OK for unlicensed makers to produce the WHO recipe during the emergency, follow these guidelines for testing/labeling if you’re distributing it.



FACE MASKS

Splash resistant surgical masks are requested by many health workers. Plain fabric surgical masks can be used as shields over respirators and they’re good for everyone to contain coughs and sneezes. Elastic straps may be unwelcome in clinical settings (latex allergies). Before you sew, contact your local maker group or medical centers to find out what’s needed.

For fabric masks, 100% cotton T-shirt or pillowcase fabrics work well, or surgical mesh if you can find it. Other fabrics can filter small particles better but restrict breathing too much; see a complete comparison here.



MakerMask Surge — pleated, three layer, uses nonwoven polypropylene (NWPP) from grocery bags for waterproof outer layer.

–Website

Freesewing.org Fu Mask — simple surgical mask, any fabric, suitable for personal use when out grocery shopping etc.

–Website

Providence Community Mask — pleated style surgical mask requested by hospitals, use surgical mesh (ask your hospital) or other fabric.

–Website

Joann’s Make to Give Mask — simple, all cotton fabric recommended, drop off at Joann’s Fabrics store.

–Website

Car Cover Face Masks — Car covers are also made with nonwoven splashproof fabric, and you can sew 150 masks from one cover.

–Website



FACE MASK ACCESSORIES

DIY Surgical Mask Brace — Hospital surgical masks could filter as well as N95s, except they don’t fit your face as well. Use rubber bands to make a surgical mask fit snug like an N95 does, Project by ex-Apple engineers.

–Website

Mask Adjuster — relieve ear pain from wearing mask long hours, 3D print a strap adjuster, from HP and Peak Sport.

–Website

Face Mask Protective Shield — Health workers are wearing fabric masks as shields over their N95 respirators to keep them cleaner and extend their lives. Here’s a 3D printed shield instead.

–Website

FACE SHIELDS

Protect the eyes and entire face from splashes/droplets. Versions that are all laser-cut are faster to make than 3D printed versions.

Wisconsin COVID19 Medical Face Shield — medically approved, ready for manufacture, vinyl with foam forehead pad (shown above), all McMaster materials, developed at University of Wisconsin.

–Website

-Delve Article about the masks

Kansas City Open Source Face Shield — all vinyl, fast for laser cutting or CNC, plastic “ladder lock” headband can be replaced with elastic, developed at University of Kansas with local firms.

–Website



Prusa Protective Face Shield RC3 — 3D printed parts and vinyl shield, dual headband spaces the shield away from your face.

–Website

Providence Face Shield — vinyl with foam forehead pad, endorsed by Providence Health.

–Website

–Powerpoint

ABV4 Laser Cut Face Shield — Andrew Blackstock’s update of Konrad Klepacki and Mateusz Dyrda’s design, both on Hackaday.

Wilbert Yuque’s Laser Cut Shield — update of Rui Costa Ruimestre’s design from OSCMS community; acrylic visor spaces the shield away from your face.

-Full files on Google Drive

Hammerspace Face Shield — laser cut, no 3D printing, elastic back.

–Website

Budmen Face Shield — 3D printed parts and vinyl, producing for New York hospitals.

-Website

HowToons Soda Bottle Face Shield — blast from the past, let the kids make this one for the home emergency kit. Medically approved, says OSCMS, but it’s “catastrophe grade.”

-Website

RESPIRATORS

A respirator is a face mask that seals to the face and filters fine particles from the air.

COVID-19 Swim Mask HEPA PAPR — A PAPR (powered air purifying respirator) forces air through a filter into a sealed mask to protect workers; here’s a DIY version designed by physician Randell Vallero MD using a 5V computer fan, HEPA filter from a vacuum cleaner, and a full face swim mask.

-Instructable

DIY “N95” Respirator Mask — Home HVAC filters can provide filtration similar to a respirator, and OSCMS notes that “MERV 13 or higher FILTRETE filters can be used to make DIY N95 masks.” Here’s a DIY version. Hospitals may not accept it, but you’d probably feel OK providing it to your family.

-Website

3D Printed Respirator Mask — 3D printed medical supplies are a touchy subject because prints are porous and hard to sterilize, but at least one medical group is taking a chance on this 3DP mask with replaceable air filters:

=Website

PROTECTIVE SUITS/GOWNS

Full body protection for workers at the front lines.

PS-1 Open Source Protective Suit — Michelle Dulce in Manila reverse engineered an existing isolation suit, turned it into a pattern, and created an instructional PDF for home sewers. Alex Crease from Boston created DXF files for machine cutting. OSCMS recommends using Tyvek and following DuPont’s method of heat-sealing the seams.

–Maker Faire Rome’s discussion about Covid

-Files in google drive



HANDS-FREE ACCESSORIES

Why touch anything you don’t absolutely need to?

Materialise Hands-Free Shopping Cart Handles — 3D printed, push your cart with your elbows not your hands.

–Download the files

Materialise Hands-Free Door Handles — 3D printed, install on lever door handles to open with your elbows.

-Download the files





Maker Hooks — There are lots of 3D printed hooks and handles for opening doors, flipping light switches, etc. without touching them. We’re finding them in the Prusa community, Thingiverse, Facebook, everywhere!

STERILIZATION

Reuse protective gear so it lasts longer.

How to Reuse N95 Masks — From a Stanford lab: To sterilize, heat in an oven 70°C/158°F for 30 minutes, or steam over boiling water for 10 minutes. But they warn: Don’t do this in your kitchen or you could contaminate your house! Don’t use alcohol or chlorine — these degrade the N95 filter. UV works but can degrade the plastic parts.

–Stanford study

How to Reuse Nitrile Gloves — You can use an Instant Pot as an autoclave to disinfect nitrile gloves. Ryan Singel says 30 mins, and don’t let them touch the metal or water.



VENTILATORS

A ventilator is a machine that inflates/deflates the lungs of patients unable to breathe on their own. It’s a more complex project involving hardware and software; we’re seeing a lot of collaborations to design fast-and-cheap ventilators but nothing ready to build yet, except this one — if you’ve got access to an HP Multijet printer and other high-end machines:

Leitat-1 Emergency Field Respirator — 3D print a manual BVM for emergency use (shown above), developed by physicians in Catalonia, Spain. HP is connecting interested makers to the designers here:

–Website



COMING SOON

The following projects aren’t quite ready to build, but we expect them soon:

Apollo BVM Ventilator — Open source design (shown above) by Rice University’s Oshman Engineering Design Kitchen and Metric Technologies, with controls designed by clinicians. An Arduino controls a 3D-printed rack-and-pinion direct drive to automate the compression of a bag valve mask, to keep non-critical patients stable, freeing up larger ventilators for patients in dire need. Build it for less than $300.

–Website

MIT E-Vent Ventilator — Automated BVM manual resuscitator, open source, waiting FDA approval.

–Website

Injection Molded Prusa Face Shield — Charlotte Latin School’s Fab Lab is upgrading Prusa’s 3DP face shield parts for injection molding; files to be shared imminently …

–Gofundme

UV-C Sterilizing Grill — UV light is dangerous to your eyes/skin and rapidly degrades most materials; on N95 masks the harder plastics can become brittle and snap after a single sterilization. This is one reason hospitals don’t regularly mass sterilize with UV-C in the rooms; it can destroy tubing and other plastics. However, it can be effective for sterilization when properly timed. Building Momentum built a UV-C Sterilizing “Grill” in three hours, we’re looking forward to a BOM.

MatterHackers COVID-19 Additive Manufacturing Resource Hub — will post medically approved items for 3D printing:

–Website