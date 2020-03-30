Shaving isn’t always the first thing in mind when you’re in the workshop or when you’re sheltering in place at home. But as information comes out about the benefits of wearing face masks against Covid-19 when you do have to go out in public, it’s important to follow guidelines on how to use them properly.

One of the key aspects is to get a good seal between the mask and the face, and in order to do that, you’ll need to be beardless. A mustache can work, if configured appropriately. What does that mean, exactly? Well, the CDC has a guide of 36 facial hair options that shows which are suitable for face mask use, and which aren’t. Bonus: It’s named them all, so you can let people know what your celebration beard design is called once we get through all this.