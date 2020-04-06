New CDC recommendations endorse using face masks when in public to help combat Covid-19. As most outlets no longer have inventory of official face mask products, many designs have circulated for DIY versions that you can sew at home. Those needing something quicker (or lacking a sewing machine) have used t-shirts, scarves, and bandanas — shown to be less effective than an N95-rated product, but still much more useful than nothing at all.

Now a new bandana-folding technique is circulating that shows how to whip up a quick mouth-and-nose cover using your favorite rag and two elastic ponytail holders. You could also use rubber bands or shoe laces.

Here’s how to make it. First, gather your supplies.

Fold bottom of bandana up to the middle.

Fold up to 3/4 mark.

Complete folding so bandana is approximately 1/4 the original width.

Slip an elastic band over one side of the folded bandana. Slide it 1/3 of the way in.

Repeat on the other side, also about 1/3 of the way in.

Fold one side over at the point where the elastic sits.

Open the folded section up to expose its interior.

Fold and tuck the other side into the interior of the bandana opening that you just opened up.

That’s it. The bandana face mask is now complete.

Slip the elastic bands over your ears and adjust the bandana to cover your nose and mouth.

This is not a medical-grade mask by any means, but if you’re an asymptomatic carrier of Covid-19, it can help reduce the spread of the virus. An additional suggestion to add a paper towel to its interior may also increase its capabilities.

As usual, TikTok is a bit ahead of the curve. I.e., this is how the younger people in your house are likely self-educating right now. (This vid is 14hrs old, w/6.7M views and 740K likes.) pic.twitter.com/J09RIgJyCR — David Hobby (@strobist) April 3, 2020

And no, this is not an N95 mask. But it will absorb droplets in both directions. If everyone is doing this in public, we are much less transmissive. Add a paper towel to make it even more absorptive: pic.twitter.com/EBGwItmlY1 — David Hobby (@strobist) April 3, 2020

Remember this one for when you’re making a few quick cuts in the garage, too. Broadly useful.