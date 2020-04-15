As a reader of Make Magazine, you’re probably already well aware that makers are really coming through right now, creating all kinds of needed gear for people who are working in hospitals and essential businesses. We’ve seen, and told, a few stories ourselves. However, you might not be aware of just how massive the scale of the maker impact has been.

In our own outreach to see how makers are helping, we’re estimating numbers to be building into the multiple millions of pieces of gear delivered to those in need globally. Everywhere we turn we see makerspaces and makers in the news. It is fantastic, and nearly impossible to keep up with.

There has never been a time where the news has paid more attention to makerspaces. We’re seeing an avalanche of news stories pouring in from all over. Just to show a quick example, here is roughly a week’s worth of news stories that have come across our desks, and you can imagine that there are so many more out there.

feature Photo by Bank Phrom