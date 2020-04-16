Like the rest of the world, we’re cooped up in our homes and frankly, there’s never been a better time for a drink. We’ve gone through our archives and found a whole pile of recipes for drinks and drink related materials that you can make in your home, both alcoholic and non.
Lets start with the non alcoholic recipes, because if we start with the other, you may never finish!
- Blackberry Lime Spritzer – Blackberries and lime may not sound like a perfect combo, but give it a try and you may be pleasantly surprised!
- Simple Syrup for Iced Drinks – With a flavored syrup, you can add a dash of sweetness to whatever you’ve got on hand.
- Make your own Vanilla Extract – compare store bought with this, and you’ll never buy it again.
- Mix up some cocktail bitters – while bitters are traditionally for cocktails, you may find that a bitter drink on a hot day is quite refreshing
- Kitchen table cider making – apple cider is one of natures greatest gifts.
- Kombucha madness – learning to ferment kombucha is gaining a life long skill
- Dairy free Latte – silky smooth latte for those who may not get along well with lactose
- Carbonate your fruit with alka seltzer – you can greatly cut down on processed sugar with this easy way of creating carbonated drinks at home
- John Edgar Park’s Ultimate Bitters Recipe – John Edgar Park shares his favorite bitters
For those of you who are of legal drinking age, and want to participate in a little alcoholic DIY, here are some projects that might catch your attention.
- One Week Wine – yes, you can make wine in a single week
- Skittles Vodka – colorful and flavorful, who knew candy and alcohol were such a great mix?
- Old Fashioned – a classic, here’s how to make it.
- Brewing Sake – only 4 ingredients and about 2 weeks of time go into making your own sake.
- Vintage IPA – a hoppy treat for the beer lover in your home
- brew Your Own Mead – oh honey, if you haven’t tried mead yet, you’re missing out.