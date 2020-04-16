Like the rest of the world, we’re cooped up in our homes and frankly, there’s never been a better time for a drink. We’ve gone through our archives and found a whole pile of recipes for drinks and drink related materials that you can make in your home, both alcoholic and non.

Lets start with the non alcoholic recipes, because if we start with the other, you may never finish!

 

 

 

For those of you who are of legal drinking age, and want to participate in a little alcoholic DIY, here are some projects that might catch your attention.

  • One Week Wine  – yes, you can make wine in a single week
  • Skittles Vodka – colorful and flavorful, who knew candy and alcohol were such a great mix?
  • Old Fashioned – a classic, here’s how to make it.
  • Brewing Sake – only 4 ingredients and about 2 weeks of time go into making your own sake.
  • Vintage IPA – a hoppy treat for the beer lover in your home
  • brew Your Own Mead – oh honey, if you haven’t tried mead yet, you’re missing out.

 