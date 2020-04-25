Join Dorothy Jones-Davis of The Nation of Makers and Dale Dougherty of Make: Community for a conversation about what makers are doing in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Coming up Tuesday, April 28th, 7pm ET / 4pm PT via live zoom webinar.

In his 2005 book, Fab, Dr. Neil Gershenfeld predicted a shift from personal computing to personal fabrication and how manufacturing could be decentralized through networks. The Fab Lab Network is an experiment in bringing Gershenfeld’s vision a reality. Today, with the criisis of COVID-19, fab labs and makerspaces around the world are sharing designs that can be replicated in each community because the tools for digital fabrication are widely distributed. We want to hear what Neil thinks of seeing his vision plays such a powerful role in shape the civic response to COVID-19 but quite possibly providing the basis for a broad recovery.

Join Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers and Dale Dougherty of Make: Community in an open discussion with our guest panelist and the maker community.

panelists for this event will include:

Dr. Neil Gershenfeld of MIT Center for Bit and Atoms

Sherry Lassiter, Executive Director of the Fab Foundation

Zach Fredin has been working on rapid-prototyping responses

Camron Blackburn has been working on lab measurements of rapid-prototyping responses

Nicolas De Coster has been working on a fab lab’s front-lines response

Megan J. Smith has been working on the civic response

Please register and join us for this conversation via Zoom. We’d very much like to hear from you about your experiences as a maker and civic responder in your community. (If we can get Zoom to work as we wish, we hope to have makers sharing their experiences, perhaps calling attention to issues impacting them and getting feedback from the community.

Sign up now for a spot

To hold you over till then, you can watch our last live panel regarding the citizen response in and around Chicago.