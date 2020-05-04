PLAN C LIVE is an online conversation with Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers and Dale Dougherty of Make: Community and a panel of makers about the civic response to COVID-19. Thank you to those who have been participating as panelists and those of you who attended through Zoom.
In Billings, Montana, the Montana Mask, a 3D printed respiratory mask, was developed by a physician, Dr. Dusty Richardson, along with Dr. Spencer Zaugg, a dentist, and his son, Colton, who really knows 3D printing. But that’s only part of the story. Corie Hawks and DeEtte Chatterton are two communications professionals and wives of service members who were looking to help respond to COVID-19, and decided to jump in and help spread the word about the Montana Mask. James Turner from Derry, New Hampshire began 3D printing the mask at his home for facilities in his town and he stepped up to help coordinate regional organizing efforts across the US.