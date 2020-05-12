In this new and exclusive Maker Camp series, you can join CodeJoy’s Kelsey Derringer and PBS host Adam Lazarus for an educational and fun maker exploration of bugs, crafts, and coding. This private series has limited seats available, so reserve yours now ($50 per household). Your ticket gets you entry into both experiences where kids will craft from supplies they likely have around their house, and interact with robots over the internet.

This 2 session In-depth Maker Camp Includes:

1 hour of making and learning about bugs together.

30 minutes of turning maker projects into robotic projects, and being able to do remote coding – students can control and code our pre-made robots in the studio from their computers!

Tuesday’s Program 2pm-3:30pm Pacific Time

Elegant Spiders and Their Webs

How does a spider spend her day? How does she build her web? We will visit some spiders with scientist, teacher, and bug enthusiast Adam Lazarus and learn about their webs. Then we’ll make our OWN mechanical spider webs from craft supplies!

Friday’s Program 2pm-3:30pm Pacific Time

Stylish Scorpion Stingers

Have you ever met a scorpion? How do they live, eat, and move? We will visit some scorpions with scientist, teacher, and bug enthusiasts Adam Lazarus and learn all about them. Then we’ll make our OWN mechanical scorpion from craft supplies! Finally, participants will program and control a robotic scorpion game in the CodeJoy Studio from their own homes!