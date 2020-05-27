Date: May 28 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET

Register join the live Zoom session. You can also just tune into our youtube channel to watch the panel live when it happens.

This week’s Plan C Live program features PRINTtoPROTECT, a grassroots effort of local makers working with community partners across California’s Central Valley to make Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) that meets the needs of frontline workers. We are working closely with the Central Valley PPE Drive — a collaboration of labor groups and bipartisan legislators — to make sure PPE goes where it is most needed.

Since the Coalition’s first (virtual) meeting on April 9th, it has grown into an emergency network of community partners — makers and volunteers — to source, design, vet, produce, and distribute PPE for our frontline workers. At this time, the group is producing 10,000 face shields for frontline workers San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced counties

Join co-hosts Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers and Dale Dougherty of Make: Community.

The Panel

Nabeel Cajee – Coalition Director

A native of Stockton, California, Dr. Nabeel Cajee is a thought leader in 3D Printing in dentistry and healthcare. He is the Dental Ambassador of 3DHEALS — a 3D printing innovation platform for healthcare. He has been an active community organizer in Stockton, CA since his youth. In 2016, he served on the steering committee for Stockton’s successful “Yes on M” ballot measure initiative. Measure M is expected to generate about $200 million for library and recreation services. Upon realizing the critical need for PPE, Dr. Cajee spearheaded the PRINT To PROTECT Coalition to protect frontline and essential workers.

Elazar Abraham is a thinker and maker based in Stockton CA. As a co-founder of HATCH Workshop and the in-house digital fabricator, he is focused on activating community potential by removing barriers to machine access and education. HATCH Workshop has served as a vital hub for the PRINTtoPROTECT Coalition in production, mobilizing volunteers, distributing information, processing and parsing materials, and assembling PPE kits for delivery. In a geographic region historically under-funded and under-valued, giving locals the opportunity to manifest an honest difference promotes ownership of and engagement with positive change in their community.

Karen Warner is Congressman Josh Harder’s District Chief of Staff. Rep Harder launched the Central Valley PPE Initiative, in partnership with the North Valley Labor Federation and with support from a bipartisan coalition of local elected officials, to help connect local frontline health workers and first responders with critically needed protective equipment. The Initiative has been connecting local emergency services and healthcare agencies with PPE donations since early April, and developed a partnership with the PRINTtoPROTECT in order to provide a steady stream of locally-manufactured PPE to frontline workers across the Central Valley.