NOMCON 2020 will span across four days and feature over 60 online sessions on the Zoom platform, including keynotes, exhibitors, panels, interactive workshops, fireside chats, hallway conversations, and cocktail hours with some of the maker movement’s most influential leaders.

Here are just a few of our sessions:

Sustainability From The Bottom Up

Minimizing Environmental Impact of 3D Printing: Discussion and Projects

Demonstrating Impact of Library Makerspaces: Examples and Future Directions

Making, Humanitarian Engineering, & Public Invention in the time of COVID-19

Maker Event Playbook – How to use it, contribute to it, and make your own

The Future of Maker Education

Small Makerspace Models

Supporting Making at Home and Sustaining a Virtual Maker Community

Grant Writing for Making

Building with Community: Tips from the Trenches

Prioritizing Inclusion in Maker Education

New Relationships with Local Manufacturing

Virtual Learning to Improve Maker Space Biosafety

Do-It-Yourself Assistive Technology Solutions

PPE for all: Approaches to Gathering Local Government Support for Local, Distributed PPE Production

Check out the full conference lineup at Nomcon2020

We know the current crisis has impacted many of us financially.

We’ve updated and reduced our earlier convening registration rates, slashing our ticket prices by 50%. We know this may not be enough, and so it has been our policy since our first NOMCON convening to have Pay What You Can pricing. If the listed cost of the ticket is a hardship to you, simply fill out our Pay What You Can form and let us know what you feel comfortable paying (and if that number is zero, that’s ok too). All hardship applications are kept codnfidential.

Makers have been leading some amazing initiatives, and now it’s time to share best practices, learn from one another, and support the sustainability of our ecosystem. So tell your maker leader friends, far and wide – we’re throwing a big maker convening starting on June 3rd, and you won’t want to miss it! Hope to see you there!

[photos from Nomcon 2019 in New Mexico]