Join Mike Senese, executive editor of Make: Magazine and Alexandre Rousselet, coordinator of regional FabLabs across France, to talk with some of the central activators, innovators, and organizers of the open source and maker response to COVID-19 in France.

Panelists

Mathieu D de Dinechin French Fablab Network

http://www.fablab.fr/ Matei Gheorghiu: Scientific council – French Fablab Network

http://www.fablab.fr/ Anthony Seddiki (Visieres solidaires fb community)

https://visieresolidaire.org/fr/ Yann Marchal (Makers vs covid fb community)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1120744844933688/about/ Catherine Villeret (Fabricommuns)

https://fabricommuns.org/ Constance Garnier – Covid-initiatives

https://covid-initiatives.org/ Roman Khonsari (Paris Hospitals, covid 3d project).

https://covid3d.org/ Bertrand Baudry – Maker Faire France

https://france.makerfaire.com/makers-solidaires/