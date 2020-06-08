Join Mike Senese, executive editor of Make: Magazine and Alexandre Rousselet, coordinator of regional FabLabs across France, to talk with some of the central activators, innovators, and organizers of the open source and maker response to COVID-19 in France.

Registration link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DPjZA1sKQlaYjhXdLQobhw

Panelists

  1. Mathieu D de Dinechin French Fablab Network
    http://www.fablab.fr/
  2. Matei Gheorghiu: Scientific council – French Fablab Network
    http://www.fablab.fr/
  3. Anthony Seddiki (Visieres solidaires fb community)
    https://visieresolidaire.org/fr/
  4. Yann Marchal (Makers vs covid fb community)
    https://www.facebook.com/groups/1120744844933688/about/
  5. Catherine Villeret (Fabricommuns)
    https://fabricommuns.org/
  6. Constance Garnier – Covid-initiatives
    https://covid-initiatives.org/
  7. Roman Khonsari (Paris Hospitals, covid 3d project).
    https://covid3d.org/
  8. Bertrand Baudry – Maker Faire France
    https://france.makerfaire.com/makers-solidaires/