Join Mike Senese, executive editor of Make: Magazine and Alexandre Rousselet, coordinator of regional FabLabs across France, to talk with some of the central activators, innovators, and organizers of the open source and maker response to COVID-19 in France.
Panelists
- Mathieu D de Dinechin French Fablab Network
- Matei Gheorghiu: Scientific council – French Fablab Network
- Anthony Seddiki (Visieres solidaires fb community)
- Yann Marchal (Makers vs covid fb community)
- Catherine Villeret (Fabricommuns)
- Constance Garnier – Covid-initiatives
- Roman Khonsari (Paris Hospitals, covid 3d project).
- Bertrand Baudry – Maker Faire France
