We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

LadyBug Micro Scanner

Scan itty bitty objects with a digital microscope for incredible imagery. Additional axes can be added for things like photogrammetry.

Make a Robot Kit

Everyone loves little robots. This is a modular kit that allows for easy construction and easy visual programming for ages 12 and up.

Eel Wheel

This portable electric spinner will let you spin fibers into your own yarn. Packed with features to make this task easier, it has already smashed it’s goals by an incredible amount.

Tl1 Swarm Robotics Kit

A Microbit based robotics platform for education. Packed with sensors and fun omni wheels, this is a learning kit that offers many options.

