Comedian and songwriter Ali Spagnola has surprised everyone, including herself with this one. Noting the ever growing pile of cardboard thanks to being cooped up for months on end, Ali set off with a goal. She was going to build the statue of liberty.

Like any modern day epic adventure, this story includes her doe eyed beginning, her trials and tribulations, the trough of dispair as she realizes that maybe she can’t build it, and her triumphant finish, complete with a selfie for her mom.

Watch the video, enjoy, and maybe reach out and let Ali know that other people still exist and that she’s not slowly going crazy in a computer simulation that only includes her apartment.