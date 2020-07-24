As the process of reopening public life and the economy ebbs and flows in local communities, K-12 schools are planning how and when to reopen their campuses — including, their makerspaces and maker education programs. This week’s Plan C Live program looks at the challenges schools and their educators face and their strategies for re-opening their schools and school makerspaces to faculty and students.

Date: July 30, 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT

Join host Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers and Dale Dougherty of Make: Community along with the following panelists.

Panelists

Jeff Solin is a high school computer science teacher at Lane Technical High School in Chicago. He developed the LT Makers program that teaches digital fabrication. He also developed the Solin Flat Pack Face Shield, covered in Make and at solinfaceshield.com

Janet Hollingswoth is Director of Maker Experiences & Entrepreneurism at Washington Leadership Academy, a high school in Washington D.C. Previously, Janet was a co-founder of BLDG 61 at the Boulder Public Library, Boulder CO.

Casey Shea serves as Sonoma County Office of Education’s Curriculum Coordinator for Maker Education and a partner in the Maker Educator Collective. Shea previously taught mathematics and Project Make at Analy High School in Sebastopol.

Adam Maltese is Associate Professor and Martha Lea and Bill Armstrong Chair for Teacher Education at Indiana University Bloomington researching STEM and Making and preparing secondary teachers and a partner in the Maker Educator Collective.

Nancy Otero is the Director of Learning at Make. She was the founding Director of Learning Design at Portfolio School, a project based learning school in NYC. She was the co-founder of Fab! A non-profit in Mexico that worked for 6 years in bringing making and project-based learning programs to underserved high-schools.

Rachel Blanks is an elementary teacher and passionate maker educator from Dayton, OH.

James Martinez is a founding teacher and Director of Makerspace and Project Based Learning (PBL) at Wye River Upper School in Centerville, MD and supports students and faculty to collaborate in the creation of hands-on projects utilizing high tech and low tech tools. He has also taught fine arts at both University of Delaware and Delaware College of Art and Design.

Babur Habib is a co-founder of Portfolio School, based in New York City, a K-12 with a project-based learning focus whose mission is to equip students with agency, a sense of purpose, and the competencies they need to shape their own lives and contribute to the lives of others.