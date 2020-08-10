We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Smartipresence: cardboard telepresence robot

Here’s a cute little kit that allows you to build a platform for telepresence using your phone.

Find it on Kickstarter.

8BitCADE XL – A DIY educational gaming kit.

Learn to code your own retro style games with this fun educational kit.

Find it on Kickstarter.

EdBoard: Story-Based Circuit Building for Children

Learn circuits through stories. Using a more conversational and entertaining approach to teaching electronics.

Find it on Kickstarter.

PrintPods-The Most Advanced Handheld Printer on All Surfaces

This tiny handheld printer can print almost anywhere. Maybe not the most practical thing in the world but still pretty neat.

Find it on Kickstarter.