It’s clear that a pandemic can’t keep makers from doing what they do best and Virtual Maker Faire Miami kicks off tonight at 6:30pm ET to celebrate the spirit of ingenuity, creativity, and fun of the maker community. Maker Faire Miami producer-maker-hacker-inventor Mario Cruz, and his team from Moonlighter Makerspace, have created an awesome line up of maker luminaries and local talent who will be on hand throughout the weekend presenting their projects, running workshops, discussing their creative process, and sharing their technical know-how.

And you can participate from anywhere! Check out their website to register for sessions and mark you calendar for creative inspiration. Here’s a taste of what’s on offer, check their schedule for the full list!

Elijah Horland: Mythbuster’s Jr. and Beyond

Saturday 1:00-1:45

Learn how you can race in the Power Racing Series!

Saturday 1:45-2:45

In the Workshop with John Park

Saturday 3:00-3:45

Content Creation AMA with Jenny Lorenzo

Sunday 12:00 – 12:45

Top BattleBots Designers

Sunday 3:00-3:45

Shop Talk with Allie Weber, Estefannie Explains It All, Jen Schachter, and Sophy Wong

Time: Sunday 4:00-5:00

501st Legion & Droid Builders Q&A Panel

Sunday 5:15- 6:15

Remember, this is just a sample of what is in store. Be sure to check out the entire agenda to find the most interesting panels and presentations.