Want to contribute to the PPE movement on the ground but aren’t sure where to start? Get Us PPE is launching a grant program and curriculum based cohort to kickstart DIY manufacturing groups interested in making and distributing impermeable gowns.

GetUsPPE celebrates the maker community for filling pressing, short-term PPE shortages with innovative designs. They are working to help support and bolster distributed American DIY manufacturing through a new Maker Cohort PPE Program, to consist of six maker groups across the country. Each group will receive $5000 in funding to set up the manufacturing of Impermeable Gowns. The grant program will be tied to a curriculum to share best practices from experienced gownmakers in production process, set up and material sourcing, outreach and distribution, and team management, with mentorship from @nationofmakers, @somethinglabs, @artisansasylum, @opensourcemedicalsupplies, and @getusppe.

Interested groups are invited to join an informational webinar on August 19 @ 4pm PST / 7pm EST. At this initial webinar, we will introduce an overview of gown production and manufacturing considerations including materials, equipment, labor, budgeting and distribution. Then we will invite groups to fill out this application to become a grantee and part of the cohort. Register for the webinar here.

Find more information on the grant program here.