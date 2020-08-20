Calling all makers! A pandemic can’t keep makers from doing what they love and seven New York State Maker Faires are collaborating to create a showcase for all of them! Rochester, Long Island, Buffalo, Fredonia, Twin Tiers (Corning), Syracuse, and World Maker Faire New York are joining forces, in conjunction with Make: Magazine, to produce the Empire State Maker Faire, an online event, on October 16th and 17th, 2020. APPLY NOW!

On Saturday, October 17th, this statewide showcase will share the creative work and technical know-how of all kinds of makers and feature live demonstrations, performances, and how-to workshops – everything from robotics to woodworking to flaming art. On Friday October 16th, Empire State Maker Faire offers a day for students to explore making in science, art, and technology with hands-on activities that can be done at school or at home. Throughout the event, an online showcase of makers and projects will be exhibited on our new project platform MakeProjects.com. Visitors are encouraged to comment, like, and ask makers questions.

Dan Schneiderman, producer of Empire State Maker Faire and Maker Faire Rochester, which takes place each November and is sponsored by NYSCATE, has a message for the New York maker community and makers everywhere who’d like to participate.

The Empire State Call for Makers is officially open and makers from around the world are encouraged to apply. The deadline for application is Sept 20th.

We can’t wait to see what you’re making! Please contact [email protected] with any questions.