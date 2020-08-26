YouTube’s content covers a broad range of topics, including the many facets of making, and over the years we’ve seen a number of creators establish themselves and their skills on the platform. So what does it take to become a successful YouTube maker? In the new issue of Make: magazine (vol.74 — get it here in print, PDF, or grab a subscription), we reached out to some of the brightest video personalities to get their stories and advice for those who want to start sharing their own projects online as well. It’s a fun piece full of great information from:

As good as the article is (and, in my opinion, it’s fantastic), the magic of YouTube is the video aspect itself, so we’re going to pull many of these great makers together for a big group discussion. Join us this Thursday, August 27th, at 5pm ET/2pm PT (Zoom registration link) as the contributors gather to talk about how they got started and what they’ve learned along the way. It’ll be a live session broadcast on all our main Make: video channels, so be sure to come with questions to ask in the live chat.