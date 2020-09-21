Hello Makers, In the month of August we had 14 newly certified open-source hardware. Today I will introduce each of them to you. I hope it may help you in the next project or product.

The first piece of open source hardware is from Great Scott Gadgets: the HackRF one. Many of you are already familiar with the device,and now it is finally certified open hardware. The HackRF one is a Software Defined Radio peripheral capable of transmission or reception of radio signals from 1 MHz to 6 GHz. Designed to enable test and development of modern and next-generation radio technologies, HackRF One is an open-source hardware platform that can be used as a USB peripheral or programmed for stand-alone operation. It’s great for those who want the massive frequency range, wide bandwidth, and transmition capability.

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/us000649.html

Project Page: https://www.greatscottgadgets.com/hackrf/

Github https://github.com/mossmann/hackrf

Wiki: https://github.com/mossmann/hackrf/wiki

Next is a dual h-bridge motor controller from Thailand. It is made by MakerIoT2020 and is the second piece of certified hardware from Thailand. The hardware is a custom-designed, high current capable (up to 5A, 8A burst), dual h-bridge dc motor or stepper controller PCB. It is designed around TIP125 and TIP120 medium power transistors. It is capable of driving TWO DC motors or ONE Bipolar Stepper Motor, by using a microcontroller, in fixed speed, as well as PWM drive mode. It is a through-hole component PCB intended for DIY enthusiasts, as it is easily manufacturable as a dual-layer PCB with zero surface-mount components.

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/th000002.html

Project Page:https://sites.google.com/view/makeriot2020/home/makeyourown/pcb-files-for-dual-h-bridge

Wiki: https://sites.google.com/view/makeriot2020/home/makeyourown/what-is-an-h-bridge?authuser=0

RUDY is from Finland and it’s the Random USB Device. It is a breadboard friendly, Arduino-compatible(ish) ATmega328 development board with optional USB functionality via the V-USB library. RUDY is USB port wired to the ATmega328 for out-of-the-box USB functionality via the V-USB library so it’s easy to use and clocked by 12.0 MHz crystal to comply with V-USB and also 3.3V supply voltage.

It comes handy to use with Arduino on a breadboard for prototyping. RUDY is built around the DIP28 ATmega328, lso if you find any magic smoke on the controller it should be easy to replace. :-D

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/fi000002.html

Project Page: https://rudy.craplab.fi/

Github: https://github.com/sgreg/rudy

Hackaday.io : https://hackaday.io/project/174101-rudy

The next one is from Human-Computer Integration Lab and its based on a Trigeminal-Based Temperature Illusions paper, which received the Best Paper award and was presented at ACM CHI 2020.

The device is, in fact, a 3-channel olfactory interface created by Jas Brooks, Steven Nagels, and Pedro Lopes at the University of Chicago’s Human-Computer Integration Lab. The device allows the generation of aerosols and mixtures from three liquid channels and can be operated wirelessly via the Bluetooth LE protocol. The paper contains information about chemical mixtures to elicit specific temperature illusions.

A custom-designed, 3-channel olfactory interface to be used with virtual reality headsets. The interface builds off of existing open source components alongside a vibrating mesh transducer and micropumps. It is capable of delivering aerosols directly to the user’s nose, which can be used for scent or more generally inhaled chemical delivery.

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/us000650.html

Project Page: https://github.com/humancomputerintegration/trigeminal-based-temperature-illusions

Github: https://github.com/humancomputerintegration/trigeminal-based-temperature-illusions

Next, the Fujian is a peripheral for Atari 8-Bit computers that attaches to the Atari SIO bus. It emulates original Atari peripherals such as floppy disk drives, printers and modems. In addition to the peripheral emulation, it provides a new network interface allowing software developers to create programs that can interface with modern-day networks.

The hardware is designed around the ESP32-WROVER module with an available 8MB PSRAM and 16MB of built-in flash storage. A custom 3D printed SIO Plug connects directly to the Atari and the Receptacle allows for daisy-chaining other peripherals on the SIO bus. The MicroSD socket can be used for storing disk images.

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/us000651.html

Project Page: https://fujinetwifi.github.io/

Github: https://github.com/FujiNetWIFI

One of my favourite soldering irons is the TS100. The Flex-C-Friend is an open-source external module for the TS100 soldering iron that allows you to power the Iron from a USB-C Power Delivery PSU, including compatible battery banks. It’s developed by Brian Lough, who is an active open source and hardware and software contributor. The project is also the first piece of certified open source hardware from Ireland.

It is designed to work with USB-C Power Delivery supplies. Power Delivery (PD) is a specific type of standard for USB-C PSUs, it will usually be labelled on the product listing and on the side/bottom of the PSU. PD supplies can support a range of different voltage levels, and to ensure compatibility with most PD supplies, the Flex-C-Friend has a switch that allows you to configure what voltage is requested from the PSU.

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/ie000001.html

Project Page: https://github.com/witnessmenow/ts100-flex-c-friend

Github: https://github.com/witnessmenow/ts100-flex-c-friend

Next is Mauritius’ second certified hardware: an open-source USB to UART converter/bridge based on the CH340C IC and designed in KiCad. It also has an independent +3.3V regulator at the bottom of the PCB and has a type C port. Every single pin of the ch340c IC has been expanded in order to make full use of it or to possibly reconfigure it.

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/mu000002.html

Project Page:https://tecknologg.website/2020/08/15/ch340c-usb-to-uart-bridge/

Github: https://github.com/Chromico/USB-TO-UART-BRIDGE

The ScoutMakes Azul is an open-source Bluetooth (BLE) development platform featuring the nRF52840 (32bit ARM Cortex-M4 processor) from Nordic semiconductors enabling excellent Bluetooth development capabilities for your project. It confirms to the Adafruit feather format, and runs CircuitPython and Arduino. The platform also has native USB support. To enable even more integration, a 128×32 OLED is also built-in along with USB Type-C support and a power switch for ease of use and it was designed by Tinkeringtech LLC.

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/us000652.html

Project Page:https://tinkeringtech.com/blog/scoutmakes-azul/

The Keyboard FeatherWing is an easy way to add a handheld Qwerty keyboard and a 2.6” colour display (+ more) to your project! It fits well in your hands and is great for typing with your thumbs, early 2000s-style made by Arturo183 for Solder Party.

The FeatherWing itself does not contain an MCU/CPU/SoC that you can program; you will need a board compatible with the Adafruit Feather System so it has huge advantages Feather systems like we can connect to GiantBoard and make it to a handheld portable Linux system. ..etc

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/se000006.html

Project Page: https://www.solder.party/docs/keyboard-featherwing/

HSSV ATSAMR21 Breakout is a development board to accelerate the deployment of IEEE 802.15.4 based networks on the 2.4Ghz band. It is based on the ATSAMR21G18-MR210UA module which also includes support for antenna-diversity and a crypto-acceleration chip. This board was designed to be breadboard-friendly and includes USB support and power & LiPo battery management.

The Boards are pre-loaded with the bossa bootloader (used by Arduino) with the command line tool bosses and they have a small development batch. If you are interested in collaborating on the development please contact them. This is the first certified open-source hardware from El Salvador.

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/sv000001.html

Project Page:https://www.hackerspace.sv/wiki/index.php?title=HSSV_ATSAMR21_Breakout_English

Next is a single board computer based on a Z80 CPU. The ZTO-80 Modular System is a modular Z80 computer system consisting of a backplane and modules that perform different functions.

The creator Jacob Hahn documented everything on hackaday. He mentioned that “It is built to be usable and expandable, while still maintaining the feel of a vintage computer from its OS and chip selection. The modular bus allows for the creation of highly customizable backplane-based computers which have the ability to be used for quick and efficient prototyping.”

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/us000653.html

Project Page: https://hackaday.io/project/167253-zto-80-computer-system

Github: https://github.com/jacobtohahn/ZTO-80

Protocentral certified their MAX30205-based breakout board that can read human body temperature with an accuracy of +/- 0.1 °C. It is also Sparkfun QWIIC Compatible.

This is a digital I2C-based sensor, so an ADC would not be required to read this sensor. In addition, this version of the board is round and designed to be directly wearable by exposing an aluminium surface. The aluminium-base PCB helps in easy thermal conduction to make sure most of the heat gets transferred to the sensor.

Certification Page: https://certification.oshwa.org/in000017.html

Project Page: https://www.protocentral.com/open-source-health/1395-protocentral-max30205-body-temperature-sensor-breakout-board.html

Github: https://github.com/Protocentral/Protocentral_MAX30205

Raphael Stäbler made a 4.0 Inch 480×480 Pixel LCD display module with FT81x display driver and Arduino library. It supports popular Arduino boards and comes with a graphics-rich library.

Certification Page:https://certification.oshwa.org/de000089.html

Project Page: https://blazer82.github.io/FT81x_Arduino_Driver/

Github: https://github.com/blazer82/FT81x_Arduino_Driver

CANtact Pro is an open-source USB to Controller Area Network (CAN) device. This allows you to connect a computer to anything that talks CAN. CAN is used in a wide range of embedded systems including vehicles, robots, industrial control systems, and avionics.

The CANtact Pro improves on the original CANtact hardware by adding an extra CAN bus, support for CAN-FD and single-wire CAN, high-speed USB, and electrical isolation.

The CANtact Pro also introduces new software that supports Windows, macOS, and Linux. On all platforms, a command-line interface is available for basic interaction with CAN buses. The cross-platform driver support allows developers to build CAN tools that run on all platforms. On Linux, users can take advantage of SocketCAN to use the device with many existing programs. On Windows, ETAS BUSHMASTER is supported.

Certification Page:https://certification.oshwa.org/ca000003.html

Project Page: https://cantact.io/cantact-pro/users-guide.html

Github: https://github.com/linklayer

Crowdsupply: https://www.crowdsupply.com/linklayer-labs/cantact-pro

This is all from August month, I really enjoyed when writing this blog post and very happy to see the Open Source Hardware popularity and being part of it.