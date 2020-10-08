Halloween time is here! October is widely considered to be one of the biggest maker holidays and frankly, even if you’re not into the holiday itself, you probably at least feel the excitement in the air.

Well, we’d like to add to that excitement with a contest (link coming soon)! Show us what you’ve got and we’ll reward some of you with some fantastic prizes!

You can compete in one of three categories



Decorations

Turn your house into a haunted mansion! 3D print models to bring some extra holiday cheer! whatever you’re doing to decorate, we want to see it. We want to learn how to do it too, so be sure

Costumes, Props, and Makeup

We know you love costume creation. Be it for the spooky holiday or just for general cosplay. Share those builds! We want to see how you’re creating your alter ego. Share those makeup tips, build the baddest prop, let us see those skills!

Miscellaneous

Ok, we don’t know what else there is. Do you do a Halloween performance? Got something else up your sleeve? Show us what you’ve got! Surprise us!

To enter, you need to go to the contest page and submit your project (link coming soon!). Be sure you’ve got the best pictures and the full details of your build so we have all the information we need! Get your submission in by November 2nd (we’re letting you have Halloween for pictures/filming, we want to se the BEST you have to offer!).

For prizes, we’ll be doling out:

[feature image: Eva & Andy’s Meccano Pumpkins from Maker Faire New York 2018]