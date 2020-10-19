With Halloween rapidly approaching, many people are looking for relatively simple ways to get big results. This project, from one of our very own Make.co employees, Alicia Williams, shows how you can add an impressive bite to your garage.

Using primarily foam board, Alicia and her family cut and then painted the eyes and teeth, paying special attention to get that creepy yellowed look you’d expect from a sharp-toothed house.

They then affixed the teeth and eyes in place, mounting the lower teeth onto the garage door (covered in black plastic) so that when you click to open the garage, the teeth close! You can see the full effect in motion on Make: Projects.

Surely you’re doing something awesome you can enter. Go to the contest page right now to learn about the rules and prizes, we’re looking forward to seeing what you make!