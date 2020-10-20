Digital fabrication is a cornerstone of the maker community, and in Make: volume 75 (our diamond issue!), we take a fun look at the state of digifab today. Read about the experimental 3D printers of Nick Seward; check out some of our favorite new CNC mills and routers; discover soon-to-release machines that you might need in your workshop. You’ll find tips for optimizing your CAD designs for best printing results, setting up your resin printer for support-material success, and gathering the right tools to get started with printing in clay and porcelain. Plus much more!

The issue is also full of incredible projects and skill-builders too, covering the same diverse range of topics you’ll find in every issue of Make:. Build your first Kodi streamer with Raspberry Pi to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. Track your beehive’s health with a long-range-radio-based tracker. Park your car in the right place every time with an Arduino garage assistant. Learn to cast pewter ingots inspired by your favorite traveler of the Galaxy. Get started with machine learning on microcontrollers. And that’s just a bit of what you’ll find inside. There’s so much good stuff in this issue!

Make: vol. 75 will hit mailboxes early November, but there’s still time to get it sent to your mailbox by subscribing right now. (here’s a link to a special $19.99 promo offer). And members can access the digital release on Oct. 27th.