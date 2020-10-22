The face detecting features of many platforms have gotten pretty impressive. From snapchat filters to Apples Animojis, we can put all kinds of fantastic effects on our faces in real time. This neat feature was unfortunately locked inside the device, until now.

Make: Projects user Lenny3000 shared this project where he’s using the magic computing power of his phone to project the animojis and face filters onto the inside of his Halloween costume, effectively replacing his own face.

The system uses a tiny projector, mounted inside a frosted dome of a helmet to achieve the effect and the results are very impressive. Even if you don’t want to recreate the exact same thing, you might pick up some tips about how to make a retro-scifi space helmet!

