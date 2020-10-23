We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

VISTA Drone

The VISTA Drone is specifically designed for capturing 360 degree video and immersive content. It has an interesting visual design and could really be fun to play with.

the garage learning

Filming products for commercials isn’t as easy as you might think. This school is hoping to create a full curriculum showing how to use technology and complicated methods to achieve the best results.

Kywoo Tycoon Pro 3d printer

Pretty beefy looking 3d printer that boasts a 240mm cubed print size and all the bells and whistles you’d expect. We are going to be checking this machine out on our youtube channel next week!

Xtron Pro

A small educational development platform with a focus on education.

