It’s no secret that Halloween is a day that makers love. And, its great to see that childhood passion for trick-or-treating transform into a love of cosplay and costume creation and prop building. So this week and last we reached out to some of our favorite Maker Camp hosts to bring you and your community Halloween projects and programming to get makers of all ages in the spirit and build skills along the way. Tune in TODAY for our last episode of the series and check out all the sessions and the work of these talented polymaths!

Moonmakers: Pumpkins and Skulls!

Ever wondered how the eyes in a painting can follow you around a room (and really creep you out)? Tune in TODAY @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET to learn how to create an optical illusion with MoonMakers (Diego Fco Luna and Ana Camila Luna López) on their Día de Muertos special, Pumpkins and Skulls! Watch and comment LIVE on Facebook or Make: Kids YouTube. NOTE: This session is in Spanish with English subtitles!

YouTube / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter

The Mario Show: Halloween Special, Parts I and II

Our wonderful Maker Camp emcee throughout the spring and summer, Mario the Maker Magician, shared a Halloween doubleheader with new episodes of The Mario Show on October 23rd and 29th! Check out his first Halloween special along with episodes of The Mario Show on Maker Camp from throughout the year HERE. Or tune in to Part I of Mario’s Halloween special:

…and yesterday’s show with special guest Toybox Theatre:

YouTube / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter

Think you might want to be a (maker) magician, too? Mario has a new book coming out documenting the tricks and techniques he’s developed in his 15 years of self taught magic-making: The Maker Magician’s Handbook: A Beginner’s Guide to Magic + Making. Pre-order your copy now!

MakeFashion: Dramatic Headpieces, Touch Circuits, and Photoshoot Hacks

MakeFashion explores the fusion of creativity and fashion with cutting-edge electronics and uses it to promote STEAM learning and youth empowerment through storytelling and skill building. In their costume focused series, Carrie Leung and Twila Busby, MakeFashion Edu creators, will get you started on your exploration of paper and cardboard as a material to create dramatic and expressive headpieces. Check out their project and process and ask questions on Make: Projects.

Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

They go on to share their experience in the next episodes, which walk you through building a touch circuit to light up your work and improving your photo techniques and build/costume photoshoots. Watch their series HERE! Here’s a snap of some creative Día de Muertos costuming they inspired through their work with students from Tucson Unified School District during a three month program in Arizona last year.

CodeJoy: Robot Haunted House

Are haunted houses really so scary? Elby is nervous about riding through the Haunted House at the Little Bot Amusement Park. Perhaps they’d feel a bit more at ease if we turned up the Haunted House lights and took a closer look at the mechanisms that control the attraction. With your help, CodeJoy will reprogram the ghosts and goblins, then take a ride through the Haunted House. CodeJoy link digital + hands-on learning by combining multiple cameras, studio-quality video production, and thoughtful teaching. Check out more of their Maker Camp sessions and work HERE.

Twitter / Facebook / YouTube

Clay Creature Creations with Dave T. English Puppet Co.

On Tuesday, puppet master, storyteller, and claymation wizard Dave English led a session that not only shared his knowledge and love of creating and animating clay creatures, but had us laughing the whole time. See more of Dave’s work on davespuppets.com.

Instagram

Decorative Día De Muertos Calavera with Sandy Roberts

Sandy’s Halloween show explored the history, chemistry, and craft behind making Calaveras, a traditional part of the Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead. Create your own sugar skulls and decorate them. Get her Big Book of Maker Camp Projects, an essential “cookbook” for young makers, or work your way through her fantastic Maker Camp series HERE.

YouTube / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / Pinterest

Glowing Disembodied Hand with Kathy Ceceri

No 3D printer? No problem! Make: author Kathy Ceceri knows a thing or two about how to create a Halloween prop (or anything you can dream up) from household materials and then take to the next level with simple electronics. In her Halloween session, Kathy shows you how to make a life-like disembodied hand with nothing but masking tape and then light it up with an inexpensive string of LEDs. Take a deep dive into Kathy’s inventive and seemingly endless project catalogue HERE or on her website.

It’s less than a day until Halloween! What secret costumes and spooky props have you got lined up? There’s still time to enter our Halloween Contest on Make Projects! Prizes include MakerX Tools by WORX, a Make: magazine subscription, and your winning entry featured in Make: magazine. Contest open until November 2nd to give you time to capture that perfect day of shot!