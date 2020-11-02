The Raspberry Pi has always been able to claim that it is a full computer, all you have to do is plug it into all the external components like a keyboard, mouse, and monitor to get going. However, it has been sold as a bare board since it’s conception, keeping it somewhat of a tool and toy of more experienced people, at least from a public perception angle. Their latest offering upends that, bringing that same raspberry pi experience to those who simply want a dirt cheap plug-n-play computer.

The freshly announced Raspberry Pi 400 is essentially a Raspberry Pi 4, packed into a slim keyboard for $70. Just pull it out of the box, plug in your power, mouse, and monitor, and you’ve got a fully functional computer. Don’t worry though, they’ve left a port so you can still access the I/O pins of the pi.