With it’s striking skyline, neon boulevards, bustling waterfront, and rich history it is no surprise that Shanghai is home to innovators and makers of all kinds. To celebrate this diverse and vibrant community, event producers City Moments and co-organizer Tongji University College of Design and Innovation have organized the first Maker Faire in the city this weekend. On a more limited scale than originally planned to keep the audience safe, the event will take place at Tonglefang Jing’an, a formerly industrial area that now houses the city’s arts, culture, and innovation scene.

Co-organizer Tongji University College of Design and Innovation will be running workshops as well as showing the work that is done on their campus. Education is a focus of the event and K-12 student projects and university level innovation forms a strong component of the event. Shanghai American School, Concordia International, Vanke School, Britannica International, NYU Shanghai, Singapore International, YK Pao, Tongji University, Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts will all be participating and showing student projects. The events many sponsors will do hands-on activities or dedicated workshops. You can see a full list of sponsors and organizational participants on the Maker Faire Shanghai website.

Featured speakers include co-curators of the event, Francesca Valsecchi, a professor at Tongji University, and Salverio Silli from Fab Lab O Shanghai and who has worked with Maker Faire Rome, aim to connect and inspire the students, innovators and artists who come from all over the world, as well as those local to Shanghai.

Here’s a sample of projects that will be on show this weekend:

Congratulations Maker Faire Shanghai producers for putting together their first event under the most difficult circumstances! We’re looking forward to watching your community grow!