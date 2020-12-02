We’re here to help with some ideas for the makers in your life! The Make: staff has pulled together a list of their most-used and most-loved items from this past year and compiled them into video format. There’s something for everyone here. Happy holidays to all!

Mike suggests:

Make: magazine subscription

12V impact driver

Single-use superglue

Hot glue pen

Laminator

Insta360 One-R 360 camera

DJI Mavic Mini

Sonos Move speaker

Ikea/Sonos Symfonisk speaker (and once you have it, hack it!)

Kalimba thumb piano

Fabric gardening bags: 1 gallon and 7 gallon

Caleb’s gifts:

Wireless lav mic

Magnifying glasses

Todd’s suggestions:

Yarn and knitting supplies

Juice squeezer

Table easel

Dan’s gift idea:

Cardboard cutting tool

Jen suggests:

Giant tweezers

Headlamp

Multi-port charging cable

Patrick’s suggestion:

Flip phone

(feature image credit: MrTinDC on flickr)