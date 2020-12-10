We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Cakewalk 3D

3D Printing on food has been a goal for quite some time and it seems like we’ve seen a few systems come and go. This latest one seems to have sorted out a lot of the kinks. Looks delicious.

find it on Kickstarter

Synth Bird

This tiny bare modular synth is pretty adorable. You solder it yourself to learn about electronics and even learn a little about birds.

Find it on Kickstarter

A.I.M.S. print failure detection

Using AI to detect print failures is a hot topic right now. This little plug-n-play device should work on any printer that has a filament runout sensor.

find it on Kickstarter

Atomstack3D Cambrian

They’re advertising this as “the worlds first 3d printer for rubber”. I asked them how the printer is any different than others and haven’t gotten a response yet. I am very interested in their filament though as it looks softer than anything I’ve seen yet. I’m hoping to hear back from them soon!

this kickstarter isn’t even live yet, but you can still find it at the link below.

Find it on Kickstarter