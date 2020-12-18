Education has been turned on its head this year and the struggle to teach and learn virtually is real for teachers and students of all ages and their families. For educators whose focus is on hands-on learning the disruptions are doubly challenging: They face the same transition to a virtual learning environment as teachers of standard subjects and the complications of both getting students the materials they need for their work and showing them how to make something work without being able to physically do so. Yet, maker educators and those who specialize in project based learning are uniquely adapted to this challenge—problem solving and experimentation are part of the core curriculum of any hands on learning program.

In this Plan C Live episode, hosts Dale Dougherty of Make: Community and Dorothy Jones-Davis of Nation of Makers are joined by maker educators who have found ways to engage students in making and adapt to remote teaching and other obstacles brought on by COVID-19. And, about what works and what hasn’t worked? Video-based learning highlights more than ever the importance of tactile and embodied learning methodologies for students. We will discuss the ways that maker educators have been able to organize activities and projects for students.

What they have learned in conducting a class online over these past months?

How do you engage students online?

How do students engage with each other virtually in an education space?

How do you account for the different home situations for students, especially with regard to supplies and space to do work?

How has the role of parents changed during this home-schooling phase?

How is this work different for younger versus older students?

The maker educators joining the panel come from across the U.S. and teach in the public school system or at public charter schools, as well as work with teachers advising on how to deliver hands on learning to students.

Rick Shertle is part of the creative team that started Steindorf STEAM School following 20 years teaching computers, media production, language arts, and social studies at Price Middle School in San Jose, CA. He has been a “maker” his whole life (he especially loves all things that fly like rockets and drone aircraft) and after attending his first Maker Faire in 2007, Rick found his people—basement inventors and garage tinkerers! Soon after, his first article for Make: Magazine was published and since then he’s published dozens of articles, a book and presented at Maker Faires across the country. This year he has been teaching making and hands on learning course to over 400 students.

John Phillips is an Education Technology Consultant at Berrien RESA (Regional Educational Service Agency) in Berrien Springs, MI and a Project Manager at the Regional Education Media Center Association of Michigan. This year, he set up the Classroom Makers program to offer webinars to support teachers who are wanting to do making activities at home with their students. He also recently cohosted a webinar on the use of coding and AI for at home learning and has one coming up with two teachers who built at home kits for their students to use during the shut downs. He has been working with program participants to use Minecraft for maker work as it doesn’t require students to have shared materials and allows them to work with the design cycle.

Michael Kim is a teacher at Oakland Charter High School in Oakland, CA.

Janet Hollingsworth is Director of Maker Experiences & Entrepreneurism at Washington Leadership Academy, a high school in Washington D.C. Previously, Janet was a co-founder of BLDG 61 at the Boulder Public Library, Boulder CO.

Michael Carroll is a third grade teacher at Overlook Elementary School in Ashburnham, MA. He has a passion for low-cost, high-tech projects so ALL students can learn about making and science. Michael is the writer of the first Dewey Mac Maker Mystery called Dog Gone Dog. It’s a story about Dewey and his best friend Ched. They are horrible detectives, but great friends. Dewey is a young inventor who builds gadgets throughout the story often resulting into the two getting into more trouble than successful at finding clues. More information and instructions for all of the gadgets can be found at www.deweymac.com.

Cover image courtesy of Nancy Otero and Kitco.