Any maker who loves their Arduino wishes they had more. Typically though, they don’t simply mean BIGGER. Zach, however, did mean bigger: 12 times bigger!
Zach’s giant Arduino is mainly comprised of wood, cnc milled to look like the tiny blue board. A fresh coat of paint and some 3d printed connectors and chips bring the project home.
This thing isn’t entirely just a prop for looks. Zach has hidden an actual Arduino uno within it and connected a few of the pins, allowing you to “use” the large Arduino for some simple tasks.