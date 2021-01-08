We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Laserpecker 2 hand held laser engraver

I’ve always thought that having a portable laser engraving system that can safely engrave on surfaces that won’t fit in a normal system would be great. just please, please, wear eye protection folks.

find it on Kickstarter

Xchange Quick change toolhead for 3d printers

The ability to swap out different sized extruders, or even other tools quickly and painlessly is quite appealing.

find it on kickstarter

Revopoint POP 3d scanner

3d scanning tools usually have an extreme tradeoff in detail vs price. However, the Revopoint POP seems to be bringing some impressive detail down to about $250

find it on Kickstarter

Ibee resin printer

Another MSLA resin printer to add to the growing list

find it on Kickstarter

3dfeedy multi filament system

Multi filament printing is likely going to be one of the next huge pushes in 3d printing. the 3D Feedy is the latest in a few we’ve seen pop up in the last couple years.

find it on Kickstarter