Ever since the close of Radio Shack, we’ve all been watching to see what would happen to the name, and legacy of the franchise. For many of us, Radio Shack was our introduction to DIY electronics, and our only source of components before online shops were widely accessible.
In the latest news on the Radio Shack story, it has been purchased by Retail Ecommerce Ventures. Phil and Limor took some time to interview Tai lopez, the Executive Chairman of the company. He shares a bit of his vision of the future of Radio Shack, though it is clear that the concept is still evolving.