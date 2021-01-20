In a bizarre twist of art imitating life, then life imitating art, someone has created one of the acrobatic radio controlled cars from the video game Rocket League, in real life.

If you’re unfamiliar, Rocket League is a video game where you control a car, to play soccer. I know, it sounds peculiar at best but the game play is highly addictive. The cars themselves are super acrobatic allowing you to press a button to jump, and even control your car as it sails through the air.

Mark Ripoll wanted to have one of these incredible RC cars in real life, so he set out to design one of his own. After some trials and tribulations, Mark ends up with a radio controlled car that can jump on command, and even do a sideways roll when wanted.