I’ve seen laser cut maps many times, and always like the way they look. Being a person who makes things all the time, I often spend a moment or two running through the process of creation in my mind. These things can look deceptively simple. Once you start breaking down where you’d get that data and how you’d slice it up for a decent visual result, it can be fairly complex.

Tim Belcher from the youtube channel This is how I made it released a video that takes you through the entire process, step by step, from obtaining the data to getting a nice clean stack of layers to look at. These clear and concise directions will take you from nothing, to having a completed map with raised streets and neighborhood labels. This is a great lesson not only for lasering but even for CNC design.