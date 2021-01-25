The Festival of Urgent Reinventions (aka F.O.U.R.) is a free two-day virtual experience streaming live on February 4-5. Part conference, part competition, F.O.U.R. combines talks, workshops, and actionable briefs that tackle the world’s most urgent and systematic issues.

Each brief has been thoroughly crafted by four prominent changemakers who focus on health, climate, and poverty issues.

During the event, support is available through custom Slack channels to encourage collaboration and spark inspiration. Zoom breakout sessions are also provided to connect participants with experts and leading organizations in the field.

Need a breather? A festival wouldn’t be a festival without music. Enjoy sounds from musical guests Adeline, LP Giobbi, and SPACE CADE7S, followed by creative workshops that will help you pause and reset your brain.

A winner will be selected for each of the four briefs – receiving a cash prize of $10k, as well as exposure and opportunities to partner with leading organizations in the field.

Open minds and brave visionaries of all levels — inventors, community organizers, designers, coding geniuses, and students — are welcome.

Sign up. Show up. Change the world.