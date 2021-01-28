We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Remember, some of the crowdfunding projects from our previous Cool Crowdfunding collections may still be active! Go back and check them out to see if there’s anything you shouldn’t miss.

Plybot 3d printer

This is an interesting take on 3d printers. It appears to be an evolution of the RepRap Wally, using SCARA style arms for the actual movement. The price point is right for some experimentation.

Ready! Model 100 portable computer kit

This is a quite interesting take on building a system around a raspberry pi (or small x86 board). It brings a cool retro style and a pretty neat set of features. That extra wide touch screen is quite interesting as well.

Dobot MG400

Dobot’s largest and smartest robot arm yet. The new features like collision detection and vibration suppression are quite interesting.

