we love a good contest here at Make: Community, and Pi Day, March 14 presents a perfect opportunity to show off those skills. Our Raspberry Pi contest is here and ready for your submissions!
Show us your build, using a Raspberry Pi, fully documented on Make:Projects and you could win some cool prizes.
Here’s what the winner gets:
- Pi-Top 4 Complete and Sensor Foundations Kit a $279.90 retail value.
- Coverage of his or her project on makezine.com
Remember, to enter, you have to go submit your project! Here’s where you can find out more and get started.
[feature Photo by Harrison Broadbent on Unsplash]