By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

Senior Editor for Make: I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity of the masses! My favorite thing in the world is sharing the hard work of a maker.

I'd always love to hear about what you're making, so send me an email any time at caleb@make.co

we love a good contest here at Make: Community, and Pi Day, March 14 presents a perfect opportunity to show off those skills. Our Raspberry Pi contest is here and ready for your submissions!

Show us your build, using a Raspberry Pi, fully documented on Make:Projects and you could win some cool prizes.

Here’s what the winner gets:

Remember, to enter, you have to go submit your project! Here’s where you can find out more and get started.

[feature Photo by Harrison Broadbent on Unsplash]

