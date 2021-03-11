we love a good contest here at Make: Community, and Pi Day, March 14 presents a perfect opportunity to show off those skills. Our Raspberry Pi contest is here and ready for your submissions!

Show us your build, using a Raspberry Pi, fully documented on Make:Projects and you could win some cool prizes.

Here’s what the winner gets:

Pi-Top 4 Complete and Sensor Foundations Kit a $279.90 retail value.

Coverage of his or her project on makezine.com

Remember, to enter, you have to go submit your project! Here’s where you can find out more and get started.

[feature Photo by Harrison Broadbent on Unsplash]