Shree Bose of Piper
On Pi Day, Piper is releasing a new product, Piper Make, a browser-based coding platform based on the Raspberry PI Pico and a block-programming interface based on Google Blockly.
Shree Bose, one of the original co-founders of Piper, has returned to work with the company. She is a smart young woman who is enthusiastic and warm with a big heart. In 2011, Shree won the Grand Prize in the Google Science Fair and graduated from Harvard in 2016. She is currently pursuing her medical degree and Ph.D. at Duke University.
In this interview, Shree talks about Piper Make and shows us the new Pico-based product.