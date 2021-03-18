Cricut Listened To The Community, Is Abandoning Unfair Limitations

Over the past week the community has been quite vocal in their disapproval of a plan by Cricut to limit usage of existing machines, requiring a monthly fee in order to cut more than 20 designs per month.

Today they have announced that they are completely abandoning this concept. They heard the complaints, and they’ve reversed their plans with the following statement.

Dear Cricut Community, On Friday, March 12, we announced an intention to limit the number of personal images and patterns that members can upload to Design Space without a Cricut Access subscription. We updated this plan on March 16 and shared that we intended to study the matter further. My team has spent the week listening, learning, and taking in a lot of feedback. Not every decision we make is perfect, but we take every opportunity to learn and get better. So, we’ve made the decision to reverse our previously shared plans. Right now, every member can upload an unlimited number of images and patterns to Design Space for free, and we have no intention to change this policy. This is true whether you’re a current Cricut member or are thinking about joining the Cricut family before or after December 31, 2021. We care deeply about every single member of our community, and it’s your creativity that keeps us motivated, excited, and passionate every day about what we’re building here at Cricut. Thank you for your candor and your commitment to our company and community. We appreciate you. ashish arora (Cricut ceo)

While the initial move may have left a bitter taste in your mouth, the decision to accept a misstep and reverse the plans should be praised, in my opinion. Of course we don’t know what the future holds for Cricut or their plans, but at least you can see that they’re listening.